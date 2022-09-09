ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
cypress basin hospice
Young Title Company Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Texas Politicians Offer Condolences To Royal Family

Texas politicians are offering their condolences to the royal family in Great Britain. Governor Abbott says he and the First Lady are genuinely saddened to hear about Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She visited Texas in 1991, with stops in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. Former President George W. Bush met Queen Elizabeth during his time in office. He says his visit to Buckingham Palace is one of the fondest memories of his presidency, and Americans appreciated her firm and steadfast friendship.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     