Texas Politicians Offer Condolences To Royal Family

Texas politicians are offering their condolences to the royal family in Great Britain. Governor Abbott says he and the First Lady are genuinely saddened to hear about Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She visited Texas in 1991, with stops in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. Former President George W. Bush met Queen Elizabeth during his time in office. He says his visit to Buckingham Palace is one of the fondest memories of his presidency, and Americans appreciated her firm and steadfast friendship.