Texas Pollen Count Rises

Pollen levels in Texas are off the charts. And this comes as another wave of COVID is hitting China. Dr. Jason Bowling with the University of Texas Health System says it’s easy to see how people confuse the two. He says the good news is that covid rates are at record lows. So chances are if you’re feeling under the weather, it’s more likely to be allergies right now. A fever and body aches are red flags to take a COVID test.

