Stable Power Grid Good For Texas Business

This Texas heat wave has been brutal but, so far, the state’s embattled power grid is holding up. Glenn Hamer, who heads the Texas Association of Business, says this is doing wonders to shore up the state’s reputation. He says, after covid, there is a growing push to ramp up domestic manufacturing. That sector of the economy relies on a consistent source of power. There were questions about the Texas grid after Winter Storm Uri, but he says those fears are quickly fading, and that puts Texas in a prime spot.