Texas Prepaid Tuition Program Enrollment Deadline Approaches

Texas families have until midnight on July 31 to enroll their newborns in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® and pay this year’s rates for all or some future tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities. Newborns are children younger than one-year-old at the time of enrollment.

Under the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, participants can purchase tuition units and lock in future costs of tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities based on today’s prices.

Enrollment at 2017-18 prices closed on Feb. 28 for children one-year-old and older. The next annual enrollment period begins on Sept. 1, and prices will be based on Texas public college and university tuition and schoolwide required fees for the 2018-19 school year.

Complete plan information, including plan description and agreement, current prices, enrollment forms and more, is available at TuitionPromise.org, or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.

Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, administrative fees, service and other charges and expenses associated with the contracts, including plan termination and decreased transfer or refund value. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contains this and other information about the plan and may be obtained by visiting the website or calling the toll-free number above. Purchasers should read these documents carefully before purchasing a contract. Participation in the plan does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university.

Comments or complaints may be forwarded to the Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Program, Office of the Comptroller of Public Accounts at P.O. Box 13407, Austin, Texas 78711-3407, or by calling 512-936-2064.