Texas Prepares For Bad Weather

Governor Abbott has activated more emergency resources as severe weather moves across Texas.

He’s warning people in north, central, east, and west Texas to prepare for the possibility of hail, strong winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding through the week.

He says the state is ready to support local responders and urges Texans to stay alert, follow local guidance, and have a safety plan in place.

In response to the threat, state agencies have deployed rescue teams, helicopters, road crews, medics, and more. The National Weather Service says storms could continue shifting across the state, with flooding a major concern.

Texans can check road conditions at drivetexas.org and get safety tips at texasready.gov.