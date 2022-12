The statewide average of gasoline in Texas is $2.65 a gallon, making it the lowest average price in the country. That’s down 25 cents a gallon from a year ago, mainly because there is less demand and regional supplies are up. In Texas, gas prices for regular range from $2.00 at Cleburne to $3.39 in Van Horn. Locally the high is $3.39 in Winnsboro for no additive gasoline to $2.48 at Lindale without discount.