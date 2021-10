Pumpkin growers in Texas say they had a good crop, but it’s been difficult to get their product to the stores. On top of that, Lindsey Pyle says they can’t find the labor needed. All of that gets passed on to the customer. Their pumpkin farm is in Floydada, and she says it’s frustrating. There is demand, thanks to excitement about trick-or-treating. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci gave the stamp of approval for kids