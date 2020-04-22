" /> Texas Railroad Commission Meets About Oil Crisis in Texas – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Texas Railroad Commission Meets About Oil Crisis in Texas

2 hours ago

 

The Texas Railroad Commission is looking at how to help the price of oil rebound and save jobs in the industry. Tuesday,  the commission considered ordering a 20 percent cut in production. Texas railroad commission chairman Wayne Christian says he expects the price of oil to recover quickly.

The Commission decided to delay the vote. Christian said that would let Texas coordinate any production cut with Oklahoma, North Dakota and Canada. He says they can still vote next month for production cuts to start June 1.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     