Texas Rangers Called In To Investigate

At the request of the Nash Police Department, Texas Rangers have been asked to conduct an investigation. Reportedly, the Nash Police Department was attempting to apprehend a suspect who was evading on IH-30, east of New Boston in Bowie County. During the process, the suspect’s vehicle was stopped with the help of other Law Enforcement and the utilization of a tire deflation device. After the stop, the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.