Texas Rangers Fan Fest Returns Saturday, January 28, At Globe Life Field

Tickets for 2023 Texas Rangers Fan Fest, presented by Comerica Bank available for purchase beginning Friday, December 9, at texasrangers.com/fanfest

Arlington, Texas— The Texas Rangers today announced details for the club’s 2023 Fan Fest, presented by Comerica Bank, which will take place at Globe Life Field on Saturday, January 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for Fan Fest will be available for purchase at texasrangers.com/fanfest beginning on Friday, December 9.

The 2023 Texas Rangers Fan Fest will feature autograph sessions with current Rangers players and alumni from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with signings taking place across the main concourse and above the Grand Slam Team Store.

Other highlights of the 2023 Fan Fest, presented by Comerica Bank, include:

– Question and answer sessions with Rangers VIPs in the Stub Hub Club.

– On-field activities include running the bases, wiffle ball home run derby, bullpen fast pitch, inflatables, and more.

– Photo opportunities with current Rangers players, alumni and Rangers mascot Captain.

– Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation sale and promotional items sale.

– Food and beverages on sale at ballpark concession stands on the main and lower concourse.

– Team merchandise on sale at the Grand Slam Team Store in center field.

In addition, 2023 single game tickets will be on sale at the Globe Life Field North Box Office, and season tickets will be available at the sales booth located on the main concourse. Tickets for the 2023 Fan Fest are $10 for adults and $5 for children 13 years old and under. Tickets can be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9, at texasrangers.com/fanfest and can be accessed through the MLB Ballpark mobile app.

A limited number of Autograph Fast Passes, which guarantee the Fast Pass holder autographs for every player participating in the formal autograph sessions on Saturday with “front of the line” access, will also go on sale on Friday, December 9, for $500 per pass. Full details and rules for the Autograph Fast Pass will be posted on texasrangers.com/fanfest. Fans can park free in Lots B, C, and D and enter Globe Life Field through the TXU Energy North Plaza entrance.

Additional information on the 2023 Fan Fest, including autograph schedules, will be announced closer to the event date.

The Texas Rangers Fan Fest is supported by Bally Sports Southwest, 105.3 The FAN, CBS 11/TXA 21, 1270AM TUDN Radio and Univision DFW.