Texas Rangers Helps Paris Youth

6 hours ago

 

The Paris Optimist Foundation is proud to announce that we have been selected to receive a grant from the Texas Rangers’ Foundation to upgrade the tee ball and Buddy Baseball field (Field 7) dugouts at the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Fields. The upgrade will make the dugouts larger and handicap accessible as well as add storage units for players’ equipment.

The Texas Rangers will be in Paris on January 23, 2019, at PJC’s Hunt Center (gymnasium) from 4:15-4:45 to make the presentation. Texas Rangers players, unknown at this time, will be present.

The Paris Optimist Foundation is inviting coaches and players (past and present) to attend the presentation.

