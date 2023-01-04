Texas Rangers Investigating Sulphur Springs PD Shooting

Sulphur Springs Police responded Sunday evening at about 5:51pm to investigate a report that a man was armed and had threatened to harm himself and others. Officers located the suspect in the Royal Inn Motel parking lot, and there was a brief foot pursuit. The individual pointed the handgun at the officers and a Sulphur Springs Police Officer fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect. Officers applied First Aid to the suspect, but he died of his wounds. The suspect has not been identified at this time. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation by Texas Rangers. Sulphur Springs Police have referred all inquiries to the Texas Rangers office in Garland.