Texas Ranks No. 41 out of 50

1 hour ago

The U.S. is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, though every state has taken its best path. SYKES set out to find which states have had the most and least effective pandemic response using an original methodology.

Texas ranks #41 in SYKES’ “Best COVID-19–Fighting States in America in 2021” study.

To determine which states had the most (and least) effective response to COVID-19, we developed an original methodology using the following metrics and weighted each metric as noted:

Visit https://www.sykes.com/resources/reports/2021-best-worst-covid19-fighting-states-america to see the full findings, the study methodology details, and more. And if you’d like to use our primary report findings map graphic, you can also access that image file here.

