Paris Regional Health Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Texas Reaches New High For New Jobs

Following the release of the May employment data, Texas has not only added jobs faster over the past 12 months than the nation as a whole but has also shattered all previous historic highs. The May employment data, as reported by the Texas Workforce Commission, is as follows:

·       Texas reaches a new high with the most significant labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,262,600.
·       Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,655,700.
·       Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 14,195,600 after adding 41,800 non-farm jobs in May.
·       Texas added 316,700 jobs from May 2023 to May 2024, expanding at 2.3 percent and outpacing the nation by half a point.

May marked monthly job growth in Texas for 47 of the last 49 months, with 2.4 million jobs.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved