Texas Reaches New High For New Jobs

Following the release of the May employment data, Texas has not only added jobs faster over the past 12 months than the nation as a whole but has also shattered all previous historic highs. The May employment data, as reported by the Texas Workforce Commission, is as follows:

· Texas reaches a new high with the most significant labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,262,600.

· Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,655,700.

· Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 14,195,600 after adding 41,800 non-farm jobs in May.

· Texas added 316,700 jobs from May 2023 to May 2024, expanding at 2.3 percent and outpacing the nation by half a point.

May marked monthly job growth in Texas for 47 of the last 49 months, with 2.4 million jobs.