Texas Real Estate Business Survives During Pandemic

The Texas economy has screeched to a halt, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. but, there’s one area that has felt the impact, but not to the degree that other industries have. The real estate business hit the brakes later than others. even in a pandemic, there are people looking to move to North Texas.

Dr. Jim Gaines is the chief economist at the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M. He says, the real estate market just adjusts. Instead of in person visits, realtors put together virtual tours, so clients can see houses on their computers.