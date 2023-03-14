Texas Relief For Renters and Landlords

Beginning today applications are open for eligible Texans who could use help with paying rent or utility bills.The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs says nearly $100 million is available as part of the rent relief program for tenants and landlords. First-time relief applicants may be eligible for up to 18 months of rent and utility bill assistance, either with past due payments or a combination of past due, and up to three months of current and future payments made on their behalf. New applications for rent and utility assistance are open through March 28. Visit https://texasrentrelief.com/ for more information.