The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs will close the online rent relief application portal 12 days early after receiving an application overload. The online Texas Rent Relief portal re-opened Tuesday, and they planned for it to remain open through Tuesday, March 28. Instead, the portal will now close Thursday, March 16. Texans submitted more than 70,000 applications within the first 24 hours of re-opening. Officials said the requests for assistance far exceeded available funding.