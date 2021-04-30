Texas Rent Relief Program Provides Assistance to Texans at Rapidly Increasing Pace, Prioritizing Tenants Facing Eviction

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is administering $1.3 billion in emergency Federal relief funds to help income-eligible Texans struggling to keep up with rent and utility payments during the pandemic. The following provides data analysis of the Texas Rent Relief Program to date:

Employs more than 1,450 staff, most working 7 days a week to help applicants across all 254 Texas counties.

Assistance continues to grow with an average of $3.5 million approved per day, with marked increases seen weekly.

Over $53 million has been paid or is in the process of being paid.

Prioritizing those at risk of eviction. 3,310 eviction diversion applicants have been approved for approximately $24 million in assistance. This represents 40% of the eviction diversion applicants.Nearly 4,300 applications are under review or in final review before approval for payment.Of those under review, 50% are missing information or documentation. In these cases, our team has reached out to the applicant and is awaiting a response.Tenants can provide eviction information within their application, which will put the application in the priority group. If the landlord files for eviction after the application is submitted, the tenant can call us at 833-989-7368 to provide their court docket number, precinct number and county of the court information so their application can be prioritized.

Once the Texas Rent Relief begins processing an application for eligibility, the most significant delay is receiving documentation necessary to approve funding.

Currently, just over 96,400 applications submitted, with 90% in initial review, final review, pending payment or paid. There are approximately 25,000 outstanding requests for missing documentation.Applicants need to ensure all email and phone contact information is correct, check spam email folders and/or voice messages and respond accordingly as Texas Rent Relief Program staff attempt to finalize applications for approval.

TDHCA launched a public dashboard to report on the program’s performance, available at TexasRentRelief.com [https://texasrentrelief.com/].

Households must have incomes at or below 80% of the Area Median Income and meet other criteria to qualify for assistance. Full eligibility details at TexasRentRelief.com [https://texasrentrelief.com/].

The Texas Rent Relief Program can help renters with costs starting as far back as March 13, 2020:Past due, current and up to 2 months of expected rent costs.Past due, current and up to 2 months of expected utility and home energy expenses.After the initial 3 months of forward assistance, you can apply for 3 additional months of assistance if funds are still available.