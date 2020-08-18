" /> Texas Rental Market Holds Steady – EastTexasRadio.com
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
North Texas Paving Group Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Access Financial Group
Morrell banner

Texas Rental Market Holds Steady

2 hours ago

The pandemic has decimated many industries, but it appears Texas rents are holding steady. Rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment in Texas fell just $7 from April to June, while one-bedroom rents grew one percent nationally. Two bedrooms in Texas saw a one and a half percent median increase from April, according to new data from Abodo. Experts say the Texas market has remained steady because many people are staying put and putting moving off. Some residents have had to sell their homes and entered the rental market, and new apartment developments have slowed or paused construction.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     