Texas Rental Market Holds Steady

The pandemic has decimated many industries, but it appears Texas rents are holding steady. Rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment in Texas fell just $7 from April to June, while one-bedroom rents grew one percent nationally. Two bedrooms in Texas saw a one and a half percent median increase from April, according to new data from Abodo. Experts say the Texas market has remained steady because many people are staying put and putting moving off. Some residents have had to sell their homes and entered the rental market, and new apartment developments have slowed or paused construction.