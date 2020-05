With the new and broader re-opening of the Texas economy, businesses across the state will have to make some decisions. Just because shops open the doors doesn’t mean people will come flocking back. And opening too fast could get employees sick again.

SMU economist Mike Davis says turning the Texas economy around won’t happen overnight. He added that the state would have to be mindful of the warnings of a second wave-.something he says would be disastrous to the state’s economy if not checked.