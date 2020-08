State health officials reported 324 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the state coronavirus death toll to more than 9,000. The state health agency reported 6,200 new confirmed cases Wednesday. The number of new single-day cases generally has been declining since a high of 10,791 on July 15.

But COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the decline, with the state health agency reporting 7,028 patients in Texas hospitals Wednesday.