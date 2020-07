The number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas dipped for the fourth straight day to 7,153, according to a Houston Chronicle analysis of state data. Another 64 deaths makes a total of 4,055 statewide.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is now at 10,216. Monday also marked the first time since July 8 that more than 1,000 ICU beds were available in the state. Among the 10,569 patients hospitalized for lab-confirmed infections, 11,167 beds were available, including 1,004 in the ICU.