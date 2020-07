Texas reported a single-day high of 129 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday. The state also reported 10,291 new cases. It was the second day in a row the state recorded a new single-day high for deaths. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for testing is at 16.81%.

10,457 hospitalizations were reported Thursday. COVID-19 patients occupy about 18% of all beds, and 10,759 beds are available. The state has 5,080 ventilators available.