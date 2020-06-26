Texas Restaurants Seek Consistency in Mask Guidelines

At least one North Texas restaurant owner wants the governor to get more specific when it comes to masks in eating establishments. Bob Sambol is the founder of Bob’s Steakhouse and says it simply doesn’t make sense to have one county require one thing, and have another with completely different rules when it comes to masks. Sambol adds he is lucky no employee has caught the virus yet.

The Texas Restaurant Association has already called on the governor to issue statewide rules on mask requirements. Dallas County has a mask requirement and Tarrant County’s goes into effect this evening.