TEXAS RURAL HEALTHCARE SYMPOSIUM TARGETS RURAL HEALTH ISSUES*

The Texas Rural Healthcare Association in conjunction with Paris Regional
Medical Center and the Dallas and Northeast Texas Chapter of the
Alzheimer’s Association is presenting a one-day symposium on topics and
issues facing rural healthcare in North Texas.
Topics include: Legal Issues Impacting Rural Hospitals, Alzheimer’s
Research Update, Advocating for Rural Health Care and Legislative Issues
Impacting Rural Health Providers.
Participants can earn continuing education credits in several fields:
Up to 6 hours of AOA Category 2A CME Credits
Up to 6 hours of AMA PRA Category 1 Credits
Up to 6 contact hours for nurses
Up to 6 hours for social workers and licensed professional counselors
According to Kelly Cheek, Regional Director for the Center for Community
Health and Development with the West Central Texas Council of Governments,
“Rural health providers face unique challenges, and TRHA is pleased to
offer these providers an educational event of such caliber.” Cheek, who
also serves as TRHA Board President, adds “This is a tremendous opportunity
for healthcare providers in and around Lamar County to hear from state-wide
experts in their respective fields, as well as collaborate with and learn
from their fellow rural health professionals.”
The registration fee of $50.00 includes lunch day of event, and a
pre-event reception
Monday, October 21 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at the Paris Country Club, 5335
FM 195, Paris TX. This will be an opportunity for individuals to network
and meet other organizations serving the rural healthcare industry. Hors
d’oeuvres & refreshments will be served.
*About Texas Rural Health Association:*
*The Texas Rural Health Association is a nonprofit organization whose
primary goal is to improve the health of rural Texans. The TRHA is composed
of individuals and organizations dedicated to providing leadership on rural
health care issues through advocacy, communication, and education.*