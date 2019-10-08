TEXAS RURAL HEALTHCARE SYMPOSIUM TARGETS RURAL HEALTH ISSUES*



The Texas Rural Healthcare Association in conjunction with Paris Regional

Medical Center and the Dallas and Northeast Texas Chapter of the

Alzheimer’s Association is presenting a one-day symposium on topics and

issues facing rural healthcare in North Texas.

Topics include: Legal Issues Impacting Rural Hospitals, Alzheimer’s

Research Update, Advocating for Rural Health Care and Legislative Issues

Impacting Rural Health Providers.

Participants can earn continuing education credits in several fields:

Up to 6 hours of AOA Category 2A CME Credits

Up to 6 hours of AMA PRA Category 1 Credits

Up to 6 contact hours for nurses

Up to 6 hours for social workers and licensed professional counselors

According to Kelly Cheek, Regional Director for the Center for Community

Health and Development with the West Central Texas Council of Governments,

“Rural health providers face unique challenges, and TRHA is pleased to

offer these providers an educational event of such caliber.” Cheek, who

also serves as TRHA Board President, adds “This is a tremendous opportunity

for healthcare providers in and around Lamar County to hear from state-wide

experts in their respective fields, as well as collaborate with and learn

from their fellow rural health professionals.”

The registration fee of $50.00 includes lunch day of event, and a

pre-event reception

Monday, October 21 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at the Paris Country Club, 5335

FM 195, Paris TX. This will be an opportunity for individuals to network

and meet other organizations serving the rural healthcare industry. Hors

d’oeuvres & refreshments will be served.

*About Texas Rural Health Association:*

*The Texas Rural Health Association is a nonprofit organization whose

primary goal is to improve the health of rural Texans. The TRHA is composed

of individuals and organizations dedicated to providing leadership on rural

health care issues through advocacy, communication, and education.*