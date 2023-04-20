Texas Sales Tax Holiday For Weather Emergency Supplies

(AUSTIN) — With the severe weather season upon us, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 24.

“While we can’t know when the next flood, tornado, or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes, and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while preparing for emergencies. So don’t wait for disaster to strike. Take the time now to get prepared.”

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save nearly $2 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which the Texas Legislature approved in 2015.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced at less than $75

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300

portable generators priced at less than $3,000

Note that delivery, shipping, handling, and transportation charges are part of the sales price for online purchases. Therefore, consider these charges when determining whether you can purchase an emergency preparation supply tax-free during the holiday.

For example, if you purchase a rescue ladder online for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

batteries for automobiles, boats, and other motorized vehicles

camping stoves and camping supplies

chainsaws

plywood

extension ladders and stepladders

tents

A list of emergency preparation supplies you can purchase tax-free is on the Comptroller’s website.