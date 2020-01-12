Governor Abbott Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 “Texas School Choice Week;” Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

Texas students, communities to hold nearly 5,000 events as part of nation’s record-breaking celebration of school choice

AUSTIN, TX – Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 26-Feb. 1 to be Texas School Choice Week. In doing so, he joins hundreds of city, county, and state leaders across the United States who have issued similar proclamations.

Parents, teachers, and other community organizers have planned 4,891 events and activities across the state of Texas to celebrate opportunities and spark conversations about the types of learning opportunities parents want for their children. These events include large school fairs in Houston and Austin, as well as rallies, roundtable discussions, sporting events, festivals, and more. The activities make up some of the 50,000 events independently planned for the week nationwide.

“We are very happy that so many Texans will be participating in National School Choice Week, and we’re grateful to Gov. Abbott for issuing this proclamation,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “Families need to know about the choices they have, and we’re inspired by the hard work of all the event planners, school leaders, parents, teachers, and others who are helping to spread the word so parents can find the best school fit for their children.”