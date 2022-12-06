cypress basin hospice
Texas Secretary of State Resigns

Texas Secretary of State John Scott

Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced Monday that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice. He began serving as Texas Secretary of State in October  of 2021 after being appointed by Governor Greg Abbott.

