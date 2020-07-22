" /> Texas Sees Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths Tuesday – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Sees Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths Tuesday

2 hours ago

Texas’ case total rose from 341,739 to 351,940, an increase of 10,201. It is the first 10,000-plus increase since July 17. Texas has added more than 135,700 cases in the last two weeks, 63 percent, a Houston Chronicle analysis shows.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday rose to the highest level since the pandemic began with 10,848 patients, 279 from the previous day.

There was also a spike in newly reported deaths compared to Monday. The state added 157 deaths, the second-highest single-day increase to date, bringing its total fatality count to 4,212.

