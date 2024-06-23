Texas Seizes Over Half A Billion Lethal Doses Of Fentanyl

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 514,500 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 44,300 criminal arrests, with more than 38,700 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 504 million lethal doses of fentanyl, enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States and Mexico combined during this border mission.

Texas has also transported:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 45,700 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 36,900 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 19,200 migrants to Denver since May 2023

Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 2023

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

Governor Abbott Issues Statement On President Biden’s Mass Amnesty Policy

Governor Abbott issued a statement on Monday following President Biden’s announcement of a new policy that will offer mass amnesty to half a million illegal immigrants:

“President Biden’s mass amnesty announcement is blatantly illegal and is a desperate pandering for votes in his failing reelection bid. President Biden’s amnesty proposal, just like President Obama’s DAPA and DACA proposals, will be stricken down by the courts for a simple reason: it is Congress, not the President, that has the authority to make or change immigration laws. Rather than solving the border crisis he caused, President Biden’s mass amnesty will be another magnet to attract migrants to flood across our border illegally. President Biden needs to stop rewriting immigration law and start enforcing it.”