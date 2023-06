The Texas Senate has set 31 rules for the upcoming trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was impeached by the Texas House on numerous charges including abuse of power and accepting bribes. . The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 and pre-trial motions are due by August 5. One of the rules concerns Paxton’s wife, State Senator Angela Paxton of Collin County. She will be required to attend the trial, but will not be allowed to cast a vote on the verdict.