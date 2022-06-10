Mid America Pet Food Header
Texas Senator Blasts Prison System

Gonzalo Lopez

State Senator John Whitmire says prison escapee and murderer Gonzalo Lopez smuggled prison-made weapons aboard a bus on May 12 and used them to stab the driver and flee near Centerville and Texas says the Texas prison system dropped the ball. Whitmire says the other 15 inmates created a disturbance by singing and jumping around, which allowed Lopez to get his shackles off. He says those inmates could face further charges. Lopez was on the run for nearly three weeks before he killed a family of five and was shot to death by police.

