Texas Small Business Webinar

Next Thursday, May 13, at 1pm, the Small Business Team from Texas Economic Development will be hosting a webinar with a panel of experts to discuss the initial steps for starting and operating a business in the state. The webinar will highlight key sources of information for entrepreneurs and resources to help small businesses succeed. The event will provide information and timely, actionable advice on:

Choosing a business structure

Registering a business or business name

Registering for tax payments

Permitting/licensing in Texas

Where to get free help and advice

Participation in the Webinar is FREE, however there is a maximum capacity of 10,000 attendees so sign up soon to grab your spot:

https://gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-webinar-start-a-business-in-texas