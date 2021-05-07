" /> Texas Small Business Webinar – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Leighann Welk Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header

Texas Small Business Webinar

5 mins ago

Alan Cox Economic Development Specialist Community Heritage Development – Texas Main Street Program P.O. Box 12276 Austin, TX 78711-2276 P: 512-463-5760 F: 512-463-5862

 

Next Thursday, May 13, at 1pm, the Small Business Team from Texas Economic Development will be hosting a webinar with a panel of experts to discuss the initial steps for starting and operating a business in the state. The webinar will highlight key sources of information for entrepreneurs and resources to help small businesses succeed. The event will provide information and timely, actionable advice on:

  • Choosing a business structure
  • Registering a business or business name
  • Registering for tax payments
  • Permitting/licensing in Texas
  • Where to get free help and advice

Participation in the Webinar is FREE, however there is a maximum capacity of 10,000 attendees so sign up soon to grab your spot:

https://gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-webinar-start-a-business-in-texas

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     