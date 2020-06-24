Texas Speaker Upset With Non-Mask Wearers

Even with coronavirus numbers rising, some Texans prefer not to wear masks. A Texas lawmaker takes a noteworthy exception to that. It’s Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen who’s heard it all. Including that having to wear masks in public is an infringement on their freedoms. Bonnen says that people are worried about kids going back to school and that not wearing a mask infringes on personal freedoms. Meanwhile, in light of the recent surge, Governor Greg Abbott is directing Health and Human Services to come up with emergency rules for childcare centers in Texas and allow local leaders to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

Yesterday Texas recorded 5,489 new cases of COVID-19, a new record high. With more than 5000 new cases in Texas today, a new record, Texas lawmakers are becoming more concerned.

Hospitalizations in Texas have increased 63% in one week.