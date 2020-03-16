Texas State Historical Society

From Bill Ellis, Executive Director

Let me first thank you for your support of TSHA and Texas history. As we continue to monitor the developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, I wanted to provide you with an important update regarding the Association and our programs.

First, TSHA’s physical offices will be closed for at least the next two weeks. Staff will work remotely during this time and will ensure our programs proceed as smoothly as possible. If you have questions regarding a specific program, please reach out to the relevant staff person via email. A staff contact list is available on our website. For general questions, please send your email to membership@tshaonline.org.

As for upcoming events, we previously announced the cancellation of the San Jacinto Symposium. Individuals who previously registered have been notified about how TSHA will process their refunds. In addition, in consultation with the Bullock Museum and due to recent direction from the city of Austin and the CDC regarding group events, TSHA has canceled the in-person Texas History Day event scheduled for April 25. In its place, TSHA is planning to host a virtual Texas History Day for students participating in the statewide contest. If you are interested in becoming a judge for the virtual contest, or if you have any questions regarding the program, please contact our THD coordinator, Lisa Berg.

Finally, we will do our best to fulfill Legacy of Texas orders and membership welcome packages during this time, but expect some unavoidable delays in delivering orders. If you have any questions about an order, contact our fulfillment staff.

Again, thank you for your support. We look forward to serving you throughout these challenging times and beyond.