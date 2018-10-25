Texas State Parks Online

Daingerfield State Park

New Online Features Make Visits to Texas State Parks Easier in 2019

AUSTIN—In 2019, it will be easier than ever to plan a day and overnight visits to Texas State Parks thanks to improvements in the online reservation system. The new features will allow visitors to reserve a specific campsite, buy day passes in advance and buy or renew a Texas State Parks Pass online.

The system will include features that are easy to use both online and through mobile devices. Once the new system launches, for the first-time visitors will be able to:

Pick Your Site- Campers will be able to reserve specific campsites, screened shelters, cabins and lodge rooms with the click of a button. Visitors can search for sites by specific parks and site types, see photos of the site before making their decision and see details for each site including utilities, parking pad length and width and amount of shade. Groups can use the new system to book nearby places that work best for friends and family enjoying the outdoors together.

“Save the Day” Pass- Visitors will never have to worry about driving to parks only to be turned away because it is full. “Save the Day” day-use entry tickets can be purchased up to one month in advance to ensure access to even the most popular state parks in Texas. It addresses a growing issue since more state parks now have to temporarily turn day visitors away when they fill at busy times.

Buy a Parks Pass- Parkgoers will be able to renew or purchase a Texas State Parks Pass online. With a Texas State Parks Pass, an entire vehicle of guests will get unlimited visits to more than 90 Texas State Parks with no entry fee for 12 months. Park’s pass holders also receive camping discount coupons, discounts on Texas State Park store merchandise, reduced rates on recreational equipment rentals and opportunities to participate in special park programs and events for reduced fees.

To be notified when these new features go live, sign up at www.texasstateparks.org/better or text TPWD BETTER to GOV311 (468-311).