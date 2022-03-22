cypress basin hospice
Texas State Representative Threatens To Prosecute Major Bank

State Representative Briscoe Cain

A state lawmaker in Texas is threatening criminal prosecution against Citigroup for paying for out-of-state abortions.  Republican State Representative Briscoe Cain of Harris County sent a cease and desist letter to Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser calling for the financial giant to put an end to its policy of paying travel expenses for female employees in Texas seeking abortions in other states. Cain warns that Citigroup officials could face felony charges. Citigroup refused to comment.

