Texas Style Wrestling to Host Wrestling Camp

featuring stars from WWE, NWA and ECW

June 19 – 23 At Grainger Recreation Center in Garland, TX

Dallas, TX (June 6, 2023) – Texas Style Wrestling will host their first Wrestling Camp featuring stars from WWE, NWA and ECW at Grainger Recreation Center, 1310 W. Avenue F, Garland, TX 75040, June 19-23, 9 a.m. – Noon. The camp is recommended for ages 7-17 and the cost is $99 per person. To register visit TexasStyleWrestling.com, click here, or call (972) 205-2771.

Attendees will be shown wrestling tips, techniques, and trades of the industry from the finest trainers including women’s champion Jazz, Hall of Fame referee James Beard and the voice of TSW Aaron Pressley.

Camp participants will also receive a free ticket to Texas Style Wrestling’s next Live TV Taping June 24 at the TSW Studios, 4570 Westgrove Drive, Addison, TX 75001 where fans become part of the action. For tickets, please visit TexasStyleWrestling.com.

Texas Style Wrestling has been entertaining audiences since its inception in 2020 with its ONE-OF-A-KIND LIVE sports experience for sports fans that is fun for the entire family. Fans will experience live, hard hitting, family friendly, classic “Good vs Evil” no nonsense sports entertainment. Wrestling at its best!

Recorded Episodes on TexasStyleWrestling.com, TSW App:

Episodes are available on TexasStyleWrestling.com or through the TSW app and include weekly content, special insider commentary, producer’s video, Meet and Greet with wrestlers, ticket promotions, giveaways, interactive games, videos of your favorite wrestling personalities and more.

For more information on Texas Style Wrestling please visit TexasStyleWrestling.com or TSWPLUS.com.

To follow real-time updates, follow Texas Style Wrestling @TXStyleWrestling on Facebook and @tswplus on Instagram.

TSW+ Network is proud to partner with Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling producing monthly live tapings at the historic Woodlawn Gym. For more information, please visit doggpounddogo.com.

About Texas Style Wrestling, LLC:

Texas Style Wrestling LLC is the parent company of The TSW+ Network, a digital media corporation that develops, produces, and presents family entertainment content such as Texas Style Wrestling via its web and mobile platforms.