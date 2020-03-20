Texas Supreme Court Issues Stay on Residential Evictions

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued an emergency order suspending residential eviction proceedings through April 19, 2020. Exceptions would be for a threat of physical harm or criminal activity at the residence.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement on the court’s ruling:
“This decision by the Texas Supreme Court offers a lifeline to many Texans who are beginning to feel the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “Temporarily suspending residential eviction proceedings will provide Texans whose personal income has been affected by the spread of this virus with greater flexibility to meet their housing needs and provide for their families. I thank the Texas Supreme Court for its swift action on this matter.”