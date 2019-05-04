Texas Tax Revenue Was $2.8 Billion

Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $2.8 Billion in April

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.8 billion in April, 3 percent more than in April 2018.

“State sales tax revenue continued to grow, but at a modest pace compared to recent months,” Hegar said. “Increased sales tax collections were mostly from the construction and services sectors, while collections from retail trade saw a moderate decline.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in April 2019 was up 6.2 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections.

In April 2019, Texas collected the following revenue from other significant taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental fees — $297 million, up 1.3 percent from April 2018;

motor fuel taxes — $322 million, down 0.2 percent from April 2018;

natural gas production taxes — $128.1 million, down 0.7 percent from April 2018; and

oil production taxes — $344.2 million, up 8.9 percent from April 2018.

For details on all monthly collections, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch. For an extensive history of tax policy developments and fees since 1972, visit our updated Sources of Revenue publication.