Texas’ Ten Most Wanted

Reminder: Reward Increased to $10,000 for September’s Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public that the reward for Carlos Rafael Benitez, 31, is increased to $10,000. It is for a tip that comes in during September if the information leads to his capture. Benitez is a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and September’s featured fugitive. Benitez is wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Benitez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds and has a tattoo of “BENITEZ” on his back. He has an employment history working in the tire service business. Benitez has ties to Amarillo — the last known area he was living — as well as to Donley County, Texas, and Tijuana, Mexico. For more information or updates, see his wanted bulletin.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured monthly. We hope the higher reward from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. Informants receive the new compensation if the advice comes in the same month featuring the fugitive. So far, in 2019, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $37,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that have resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

· Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

· Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.

· Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters receive a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current listings — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.