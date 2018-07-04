Reward Increased to $12,500 for Most Wanted Fugitive from Abilene.

AUSTIN – The reward for Jesus Alberto Villegas, 39, a Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitive and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $12,500 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during July. Villegas is wanted for sexual assault of a child and probation violation. All suggestions are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Villegas’ last known address was in Abilene. He has ties to the Abilene area, as well as to Mexico. Authorities have wanted Villegas since 1998. His criminal history also includes possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of property.

Villegas is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has a tattoo on his back. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

One offender from the Texas Ten Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount is paid if the information comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. In 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $61,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and Android users on Google Play.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current listings, with photos, on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.