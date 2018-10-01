Reward Increased to $8,000 for Most Wanted Sex Offender from El Paso

AUSTIN – The reward for Manuel Raul Maese, 64, a Texas Ten Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $8,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip is received in the month of October. Maese is a high-risk sex offender wanted for indecent exposure and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Maese has ties to El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. He has been wanted since March 2015 and has an extensive criminal history in El Paso County, including a conviction for indecency with a child and six convictions for indecent exposure. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

Maese is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has an extensive history working as a commercial truck driver. He has used the alias of “Manuel Montalvo” in the past and may also be known as “Manny.”

One offender from the Texas Ten Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. So far in 2018, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $31,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.