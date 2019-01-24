REMINDER: Reward Increased to $15,000 for Most Wanted Fugitive, Mexican Mafia Gang Member

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public that the reward for Anthony Gonzales, 45, a Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitive and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $15,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during January. Gonzales, affiliated with the Mexican Mafia gang, is wanted for murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault, and parole violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

In July 2008, Gonzales and other gang associates were allegedly involved in a shooting at a Corpus Christi residence that resulted in the death of one adult and the injury of two children.

Gonzales is 5 feet 6 inches tall and was last known to weigh approximately 170 pounds. Gonzales may be known as “Ghost,” and his aliases include Anthony Aleman Gonzales, Tony Aleman, and Tony Guzman. He has multiple tattoos, including “Lil Laura” on his left finger; “Mexicano” and a female figure on his abdomen; and multiple tattoos across the base of his neck and upper chest. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the advice comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. In 2018, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $31,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture. Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section). All suggestions are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current listings — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.