Texas is slated to receive 900,000 first doses of covid vaccine this week and 674 thousand second doses. More than three million people are now fully vaccinated. Among Texas seniors, 59 percent have received at least one dose and one in three are now fully vaccinated. Nearly one in seven of all Texans at least 16 years old are now fully vaccinated .Lara Anton of the Texas DSHS says the virus is still out there, and even if you’ve been vaccinated, you should continue wearing your mask.