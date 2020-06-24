" /> Texas To Receive More Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19 Patients – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas To Receive More Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19 Patients

4 hours ago

With coronavirus cases hitting new highs, the state is getting more of the antiviral drug Remdesivir.

The governor’s office says nearly 150 hospitals across the state will split up the 368 cases of the drug Remdesivir. That’s enough to treat more than 14-hundred 70 patients. Out of that number, 37 hospitals in North Texas divide up about 120 of that. Remdesivir is not a cure, but the national institutes of health say in some critically ill coronavirus patients it could speed up recovery time. The announcement comes when hospital beds are becoming more scarce across the state due to a surge of COVID- 19 cases.

