Texas Top Ten Most Wanted

Charles Lee Tillman, Jr. | Bobby Joe Flores, Jr.

Gang Member, Sex Offender Added to Texas Most Wanted Lists

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas Ten Most Wanted Lists. Charles Lee Tillman, Jr., Missouri City, is on the Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. In addition, Bobby Joe Flores, Jr., of Duncanville, is now on the Texas Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Texas Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Tillman’s arrest and capture and $5,000 for Flores. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Charles Lee Tillman, Jr., 34, is affiliated with the Crips gang. Since June 4, 2021, authorities had wanted him when they issued a warrant for his arrest in connection to the May 30 homicide of a man in La Grange. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles also issued a warrant for violating his parole. In 2011, Tillman was convicted of assault, family violence and sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2015, he was convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 14 years in a TDCJ prison. They released Tillman on parole in December 2019.

In addition to the Texas Crime Stoppers reward of up to $7,500, Fayette County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $7,000 for information leading to Tillman’s arrest.

Tillman is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds, tattoos on his neck, chest, back, abdomen, left hand, right leg, shoulders, and arms. He has ties to Missouri City, Weimar, and Smithville. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Bobby Joe Flores, Jr., 34, has been wanted since October 2019, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a young child. Duncanville Police also issued a warrant in January 2020 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. A court convicted Flores of child molesting/intercourse involving a one-year-old girl in 2008 in Indiana. They sentenced him to two years in a facility in the Indiana Department of Correction. In 2010, they convicted him of not registering as a sex offender in Indiana and sentenced him to 18 months. In addition, they increased his previous sentence to six years. In 2014, Flores moved to Texas with his parole transferred and began registering as a sex offender in Duncanville.

Flores is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, arms, left wrist, and scars on his left arm and wrist. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 20 people from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists, including eight gang members and nine sex offenders. In addition, The DPS has paid $38,500 in rewards for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.