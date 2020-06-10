" /> Texas Tops ‘Most Stressed’ List For Recent Months – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Tops ‘Most Stressed’ List For Recent Months

1 hour ago

Health site bodynutrition.org placed Texas at the top of a most stressed-out state ranking accounting for three months. The top 10 are as follows:

  1. Texas
  2. Hawaii
  3. North Carolina
  4. Georgia
  5. Mississippi
  6. Alabama
  7. California
  8. Nebraska
  9. West Virginia
  10. Arizona

They based the ranking and map that the website created on geotagged Twitter data compiled from March 1 to June 1, using tweets and hashtags centered around stress or being stressed out to decide which state was stressed out the most. They tracked over 300,000 tweets based on phrases such as “I’m stressed out” and “too much stress” and hashtags like #stressed and #stressedout.

