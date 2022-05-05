Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Texas Trigger Law On Roe Vs. Wade

Texas State Capitol

Several states, including Texas, have trigger laws that would ban abortion if the Supreme Court stricks down Roe vs. Wade. Charities that help women find a doctor are saying if that happens, it would be nearly impossible to get these soon-to-be mothers to a place where the procedure is still allowed. Erika Galindo with the Lilith Fund in Texas says that women would have to travel to Colorado to find an abortion. Some, she claims, would take health care into their own hands. And that presents a new set of risks.

