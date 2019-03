A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper is in stable condition after being injured in a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday in a Houston suburb. Authorities say the trooper pulled over a driver at around 1:00 am Wednesday on U.S. Highway 59 in Sugar Land. A passing vehicle struck him, and the driver fled the scene. The trooper, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a Houston hospital. The hit-and-run driver, not identified, was later stopped by authorities and arrested.